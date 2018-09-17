All hail pop-princess-turned-beauty-mogul Rihanna!

The 30-year-old mega star is currently featured on the cover of Allure magazine’s Best of Beauty issue, a highly coveted honor that she secured in large part due to the launch of her makeup brand, Fenty Beauty in 2017.

Notorious for their boldly inclusive marketing campaigns and products, the company quickly earned the loyalty of consumers who had previously struggled to find foundations that matched their actual skin tones, causing other makeup companies to scramble to follow Fenty’s lead.

The feature story, which was published Monday, includes five thank-you notes penned to the singer from women such as Ashley Ford and model Slick Woods highlighting how Riri has impacted and inspired women across the world with her undeniable work ethic and unapologetic approach to everything.

“I read recently that time is easily squandered by the luxury of youth, but you’ve shown me another way,” said Ford, who credits the singer with being both part of her own sexual awakening and self-awareness.

“Your evolution has been such a pleasure to watch only because you let it be real. You let me be real. You refer to your own thiccness with admiration, and your life with all the seriousness it requires, and nothing extra. You know the luxury of youth, but you do not waste your time. What a beautiful lesson.”

Allure’s editor-in-chief Michelle Lee notes how much Fenty Beauty has swayed marketers who seemed determined to ignore women of color: “Launched a mere 13 months ago, Rihanna’s 40 shades of foundation changed the industry forever. Fenty Beauty disrupted an already crowded market, not with technology or scientific invention, but with ideology.”

Celebrity makeup artist and beauty guru Cynde Watson also lauds Riri for advancing the work she, Iman, and other pioneers began decades ago: “I credit you for breaking boundaries and shaking things up in today’s beauty space with your intense conviction and celebrity influence. You are inspiring consumers, retailers, and future beauty brands to think globally and recognize that all skin tones matter. And that’s a beautiful thing,” she said.

There’s no doubt that the Fenty Factor is a game-changer and we’re probably just beginning to see what effect it will have moving forward.

Check out snapshots from the issue below.