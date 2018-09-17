Two American basketball players were critically injured when they were both stabbed during a brawl in eastern Romania.

Darrell Bowie, 24, and Joseph McClain, 25, who signed for ACS Cuza Sport de Braila are in critical condition after a fight broke out Saturday night when the men were reportedly attacked, the Daily Mail reports.

The men, who were both recently signed to ACS Cuza Sport de Braila just last month, were rushed to an area hospital where they underwent emergency surgery for their injuries. Bowie was said to be in a touch and go situation with his condition described as “unpredictable” after getting stabbed in the neck and abdominal area.

A spokesman for the hospital in Braila told the Agerpres agency that he was airlifted to the capital for further treatment.

McClain is in the intensive care unit but said to be in stable condition after getting stabbed in the left lung.

ACS Cuza Sport de Braila reported that it was an unprovoked attack on the athletes and their teammates “for no reason or prior conflict.”

It said eight to nine individuals pounced on the basketball players, punching them, throwing chairs, and stabbing them with a knife.

Police have opened an investigation and will study surveillance footage.

Playing on Borrowed Time?

Sometimes promising ball players head overseas when the well runs dry in the US.

Still, sometimes playing is no easier here.

Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump filed a lawsuit against the NBA after a player collapsed while on the court.

Crump is blaming the NBA Grand Rapids Drive G-Team for gross negligence in the death of 26-year-old Zeke Upshaw, and claims the league failed to implement life-saving measures when Upshaw collapsed while playing.

Attorney Bob Hilliard states, “When the otherwise healthy heart of a professional NBA athlete suddenly stops during a game there is absolutely no reason, in 2018, that his heart cannot be immediately restarted. No attempts were made to save Zeke Upshaw’s life. No CPR, no defibrillation, nothing. This is the tragedy of this case, Zeke should be alive today, the human consequences are difficult to quantify.

“Changes must come to the NBA and we are bringing the lawsuit to cause those changes. No other young man should have to die on a basketball court again.”

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Upshaw’s mother, Jewel Upshaw.

In March, during the team’s last game of the regular season, Zeke Upshaw reportedly went into cardiac arrest.

The lawyers claim that there is about five minutes of video that proves no one came to Upshaw’s aid to address his medical emergency. He was taken to a local hospital, placed on life support but died two days later.