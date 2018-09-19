Chrissy Teigen is just trying to live her best life as a new mommy, wife of the first Black male EGOT winner and now an author. But if it’s not one thing, it’s another and on the Emmy red carpet, even as the 32-year-old supermodel sparkled, folks critiqued her look.

“I’m asking this with the utmost respectful, but is @chrissyteigen pregnant again?” one person commented on Twitter.

Teigen who is always outspoken claps back with the quickness seemed a little taken aback by the insensitive comment and replied:

“I just had a baby but thank you for being soooo respectful.”

Sometimes comments like that are really a gut-punch, especially after having a new baby. Women are always fighting to get that pre-baby body back and the judgments are just so unjust for moms. When another commenter criticized the TV personality for attending the award ceremony arm-in-arm with her husband, Teigen had to really gather her emotions.

“Chrissy Teigen is beautiful but does she have to be included in everything just because she’s married to John Legend? #emmys.” A person wrote.

“Breathe, Chrissy,” she tweeted back.

She later added, “Man. You guys are brutal.”

In a week where her husband, John Legend, became the youngest Black EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards winner) ever, his wife, Teigen struck a deal of her own that will, in a way, sends her back to her roots.

Teigen, who has already published a cookbook, announced on Twitter that she’s getting a cooking line at Target called Chrissy x Target. The line will feature 40 products including a cast iron Dutch oven, cutlery, glassware, pitchers and a 12-piece cookware set, with prices ranging from $4 to $140.

“I’ve never been so nervous excited in my life,” Teigan tweeted. “I cannot believe I can finally say this is happening!!! Thank you for welcoming me and my entire family.”