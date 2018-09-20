Two Georgia women have found themselves in a world of trouble after attempting to help church goers get in touch with “the most high” in the literal sense.

According to WJLA, last Friday, Ebony Cooper and Leah Pressley attended an event hosted by a Savannah, Georgia church, which was intended to feature local entrepreneurs selling their products. However, Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team soon appeared on the scene after receiving a tip that something was off about the baked goods being sold to attendees.

Agents say Cooper, 28, and Pressley, 26, were seen selling the THC laced cereal treats, brownies and puddings right out in the open. Undercover investigators bought several of the items and then followed both women to another location where they then searched Pressley’s vehicle.

Inside the car they found a huge inventory of marijuana edibles, more than $1,000 in cash and a loaded gun, which they suspect Cooper had in her possession while manning her booth at the church event.

Both women now face felony drug charges and are in the Chatham County Jail. However, police say they don’t believe Pressley technically participated in the edible sales that occurred while on the church property.

CNT agents also discovered Cooper was actively advertising her illegal baked goods business on various social media sites. Their investigation has also determined that Friday’s event was hosted by an outside vendor and that the church was completely unaware of any illegal activities occurring on its property.

All the other vendors were cleared and appeared to have been selling legal goods.