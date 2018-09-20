On Tuesday, the woman filed a suit in Arizona for more than $75,000 in damages. The woman claims that in 2016, Winston grabbed her crotch and groped her in the drive-thru of a Mexican restaurant in the Phoenix area.

The woman reported the incident to Uber, but had not previously filed a criminal or civil complaint.

As a result of an investigation by the NFL in June, Winston was suspended for three games after he was found in violation of the league’s personal conduct policy.

READ MORE: Urban League President Marc Morial rallies black voters across the country and talks racism on social media (VIDEO)—

The suspension was issued after an eight-month investigation. It was found that Winston violated the league’s personal conduct policy by “touching the driver in an inappropriate and sexual manner without her consent,” according to reports.

“The league promptly initiated a comprehensive investigation that included interviews with several persons, including the driver, Winston and others with relevant information,” the NFL said in a statement announcing the suspension.

“The league also examined an extensive amount of other evidence, including telephone records, business records, data from electronic devices and other communications.”

READ MORE: Outrage after Memphis police failed to activate bodycams before fatally shooting Black man in the back

The NFL quarterback issued the following apology to the victim.

“I should never have put myself in that situation,” he said. “All I can do is grow and learn from that. … I’ve made a lot of positive changes since then.”

In 2015, Winston was accused of raping a student at Florida State University. The accuser,Erica Kinsman and the university settled a Title IX lawsuit in January 2016 for $1.7 million.

Winston is on schedule to earn $20.9 million in 2019. The suspension cost him $124,411 of his base salary of $705,000 for this season.