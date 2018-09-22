Khloé Kardashian is said to be moving to Cleveland to be with NBA star Tristan Thompson months after tapes surfaced of him in compromising positions with various women.

Kardashian is moving to Ohio’s largest city with the couple’s infant daughter, True, as the Cleveland Cavaliers’ season starts up, People is reporting. The couple spent the summer rebuilding their relationship after the cheating scandal, a source told the magazine.

“Khloé and Tristan are great,” People quoted the source as saying. “Ever since they have both been in L.A. with True, they have really worked on relationship issues. They had an amazing summer together and a gorgeous family vacation.”

Games start in October for Thompson, 27. The move is a difficult one for Kardashian, 34, the source told People.

“It’s not going to be easy for her … but she is committed to keeping her family together,” the source said. “Tristan has shown that he is committed to Khloé, so Khloé will make it work.”

Another source told People that joining Thompson in Cleveland was always in the plans.

“It’s their home,” the source said. “But True will spend plenty of time with her cousins and family in L.A. They’ll travel back and forth.”

The Thompson cheating scandal erupted just before the April 12 birth of the couple’s daughter.

Tapes surfaced of the NBA star in trysts with several other women, including one who said she was pregnant and Thompson is the father.

With one of the women, identified in reports only as Tamia, Thompson partied at clubs in NYC and shared late-night drinks at the Four Seasons Hotel. Tania even went to Cleveland to see the Cavaliers play, TheGrio has reported.

Last November, Tania was seen leaving a New York City hotel early in the morning and Thompson followed soon after.

Thompson already has a son, Prince Oliver, 1, with ex significant other Jordan Craig, who he allegedly left to date Kardashian while Craig was pregnant. Kardashian and Thompson began seeing each other in September of 2016 and Prince Oliver was born that December.