In a tweet captioned “Post racial America,” Colin Kaepernick’s lawyer shared racist messages sent to him from trolls who are outraged that he’s representing the former 49er in his NFL collusion case.

“This piece of sh*t was never that good anyway,” said a message that is edited here for content that appears to have been emailed to attorney Mark Geragos through his website.

“Disgusting, but not shocking,” one Twitter user replied. “We should be better than this. This is evidently how we “Make America Great Again.” Perhaps we’ve never actually been all that great.”

In another post, Geragos shared a clip of a racist a voicemail he was sent and noted “When people ask why we kneel I invite you to listen to this voicemail. @nessnitty @Kaepernick7. This was left for me from what was identified as SCOTT GARY L (512 635 6310).”

When people ask why we kneel I invite you to listen to this voicemail. @nessnitty @Kaepernick7 . This was left for me from what was identified as SCOTT GARY L (512-635-6310) https://t.co/9fPFQhhmVD via @YouTube — Mark Geragos (@markgeragos) September 23, 2018

User @jasonbarone responded to the clip with: “Disgusting, and not surprising at all. Sadly, he sounds exactly like the people that have been interviewed at right leaning political rallies for decades. Kaep now, Obama for the last decade. The racism is strong. Keep up the good work.”

“This is not about the military but social injustice & a man of God taking a knee to give it to God. The president thinks it’s wrong and has influenced all the demonic individuals to bash but not question social injustice & find a solution,” wrote Claudius Price Ministries‏.

Meanwhile, Sports Illustrated reported that the NFL season continued on Sunday with a set of 14 games. Miami Dolphins wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson continued to kneel during the anthem and defensive end Robert Quinn continued to raise a fist to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

