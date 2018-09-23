Michelle Obama was in her hometown Chicago over the weekend to assist in the nuptials for one lucky couple!

While she didn’t actually officiate the ceremony, the Forever First Lady read off the vows for Stephanie Rivkin and Joel Sircus at a venue overlooking Lake Michigan on Saturday, September 22, Us Weekly reports.

Footage from the ceremony shows Mrs. Obama wearing a floor-length black dress in front of the couple while saying “I promise to stand next to you and support you through all of my trials and triumphs,” for the bride to repeat.

According to the pair’s wedding announcement, Rivkin is a sales account manager at Google and the daughter of the city’s Deputy Mayor Robert S. Rivkin. Her mother, Cindy S. Moelis, serves as the president of the Pritzker Traubert Foundation, The New York Times noted.

The bride and groom, who is an investment associate at Chicago’s DNS Capital, met as students at Walter Payton College Preparatory High School.

Obama’s appearance at their wedding comes weeks before she kicks off a 10-city stadium tour to launch her memoir Becoming. She announced the news earlier this month in a video posted to her Instagram account.

“Hey everybody, it’s Michelle Obama … It’s a big day for me because I am finished with my book … I can’t wait to share it with the world,” she said in the clip. “Over this time that I’ve been out of the White House, I’ve had time to think and reflect for the first time in a long time and I spent some time really thinking about the people and the stories and the experiences that have shaped me and helped me become the person I am today, and I am proud of what I’ve created. I’m proud because it’s candid, it’s totally and utterly me. So I’m also a little frightened because it’s candid and honest and open, but I can’t wait to share it with the world.”

Obama plans to share intimate stories with fans during the tour, which begins November 13 in Chicago at the United Centre.

“This fall, I’d like to share that fuller story with all of you on my book tour,” she gushed. “It’s the story of my humdrum plainness, my tiny victories, my lasting bruises, my ordinary hopes and worries. It’s the story of who I am, truly, and I’m so proud of it—blemishes and all.”

Live Nation said on its website that the show would “feature intimate and honest conversations between Mrs. Obama and a selection of to-be-announced moderators, reflective of the extraordinary stories shared in the wide-ranging chapters of her deeply personal book.”

