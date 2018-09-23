A white Texas school superintendent has resigned after posting a racist comment about Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. He wrote, “You can’t count on a black quarterback” in the comments section of an article posted on the Houston Chronicle’s Facebook page.

Lynn Redden, the superintendent of the Onalaska Independent School District in East Texas, was enraged by the last play of Sunday’s game between the Texans and the Tennessee Titans when Watson let the clock run down before completing a pass. The Texans lost the game 27–20 dropping its record to 0-2, Sports Illustrated reported.

Redden took to the comments and noted of the play: “That may have been the most inept quarterback decision I’ve seen in the NFL,” and “When you need precision decision making you can’t count on a black quarterback.”

As a Black man in America, Watson has dealt with his fair share of racism, and so he says he’s “not worried” about Redden’s comments. The school superintendent, however, has acknowledged in a letter Saturday to the Onalaska Independent School District board that his statement was “wrong and inappropriate.”

But many would agree that Redden meant exactly what he said about Black quarterbacks. He only regrets it going viral.

“Onalaska ISD regrets that an inappropriate comment has been attributed to the district’s superintendent,” the school district said on its Facebook page. “The OISD does not condone negative comments or actions against any race. The district values every individual and therefore the district will take the appropriate measures to address the situation. expeditiously and completely.”

Redden also apologized to Watson and praised the athlete for reacting with “peace and positivity” rather than criticize him for insulting Black quarterbacks.

“I totally regret it,” he said to the Houston Chronicle. “I wish it had never been posted.”

