Kenya has lifted the ban on the lesbian film, ‘Rafiki’ allowing adults to view it while opening up an opportunity for the movie to be an Oscar contender, CNNreports.

A high court determined that the movie about love between two women can be seen for just one week, which is a first for the country.

The film’s director Wanuri Kahiu was overjoyed at the decision to ease the ban.

“I am crying. In a french airport. In SUCH Joy! Our constitution is STRONG! Give thanks to freedom of expression!!!! WE DID IT! We will be posting about Nairobi screening soon,” she said.

Kenya’s Film and Classification Board (KFCB) banned the moved in April because of lesbian content saying it would “promote lesbianism,” in the country.

“The film has been restricted due to its homosexual theme and clear intent to promote lesbianism in Kenya contrary to the law,” a statement from the board said.

Kahiu’s lawyers challenged the ruling, calling it unconstitutional and a violation of her free expression as an artist.

Now since the ban has been lifted, ‘Rafiki’ is eligible for a run in next year’s Academy Awards and can be submitted for the Best Foreign Language category.

Under the Academy’s rules, a film must be shown in the country where it was produced for seven consecutive days to be eligible. The week-long ban lift now makes the movie eligible.

Kahiu said the movie will be shown in the Kenyan capital Nairobi from September 23 until September 29.

The movie became the first Kenyan film to premiere at the Cannes film festival earlier this year.

Kenya is slowing making strides toward inclusivity. Earlier this year, for the first time since he left the White House, former U.S. President Barack Obama arrived in Kenya for a trip to visit with family and to meet with officials.

Obama stopped in Kenya, birthplace of his late father, for a quick trip to visit relatives and officials before heading to South Africa for a birthday tribute to late South African President Nelson Mandela, various news organizations reported.

Obama met with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who tweeted, “It was a great pleasure to welcome you back @BarackObama.” Images on social media showed the two leaders shaking hands and walking while deep in conversation.