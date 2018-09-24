TheGrio had the opportunity to sit down with the co-stars of the upcoming Universal comedy Night School. Kevin Hart and newly minted Emmy-winner Tiffany Haddish spoke with theGrio’s senior editor, Demetria Irwin.

Their new film, Night School, centers on the hard luck story of Kevin Hart’s character who has been finessing his way through life as a high school drop-out who became a rather successful barbecue grill salesman until that blew up in his face. Hart’s character has to humble himself and take night school classes to attain his GED and get his dream job. He’s doing this not only for himself, but also for his new fiancé who knows nothing about his lack of a high school diploma.

He comes across Tiffany Haddish’s character because she is his no-nonsense night school instructor. You might have seen the trailer where she punches him in the face as she yells at him to tell her the square root of 81. Clearly, some unconventional teaching methods are afoot. Haddish and Hart share a great chemistry, probably not the least of which is attributable to their real-life, years-long friendship. The secondary cast is rounded out by hilarious scene stealers like Rob Riggle and Romany Malco.

When theGrio sat down with Haddish and Hart, it was at the tail end of a long Night School junket in New York for the two comedians. That might explain why the interview immediately went left in a hilarious way. Check it out for yourself:

Will Packer and Malcolm D. Lee

Not to be outdone by their comedic lead actors, producer Will Packer and director Malcolm D. Lee also had a few funny stories of their own. Packer, Lee, and Haddish last teamed up as a trio for last summer’s blowout hit, Girls Trip. That was the vehicle that catapulted Haddish to a household name.

In this interview, Packer and Lee talk about what it was like on the set of Night School and who they were in high school. One was a self-proclaimed nerd and the other was literally Mr. Popularity. Watch the video to see who was who.