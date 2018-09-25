A woman in Montgomery, Alabama is facing multiple charges after five of her children tested positive for cocaine.

According to the Montgomery Adviser, Cordelia Adair allegedly exposed her 4-year-old son, 7-year-old daughter, 9-year-old daughter, 12-year-old son and 13-year-old son to cocaine during June and September of this year, according to an arrest affidavit.

“MPD was contacted by DHR (Department of Human Resources) on Sept. 6 in reference to possible drug activity in the home,” Montgomery Police Capt. Regina Duckett, told the paper. “Following a joint investigation with DHR, warrants were secured against Adair. She was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Sept. 21 and charged.”

Alabama child welfare officials declined to comment on the case involving the 31-year old mother, citing privacy laws. Alabama law says that chemical endangerment of a child is considered a felony, though the crime is split into three classes.

Adair was charged with a Class C felony, which applies to a person who “knowingly, recklessly, or intentionally causes or permits a child to be exposed to, to ingest or inhale, or to have contact” with a controlled or chemical substance.

A Class B chemical endangerment charge would be leveled if a child “suffers serious physical injury” as a result of the substance exposure. The death of a child as a result of the substance exposure would constitute a Class A felony.

Montgomery County District Judge Jimmy Pool decided to reduce Adair’s bond Monday from $15,000 to $7,500 per count. Doesn’t seem to have matter much as she’s still in prison.