Does LeBron James want to be a movie star or does he really want to make the Lakers great again?

—LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers agree to a four year deal worth $154M—

That’s what inquiring minds wanted to know when the NBA star opened up at an LA Lakers media day event on Monday. James denied his move to LA was an attempt to chase his Hollywood dreams, even though he does plan to star in the upcoming blockbuster Space Jam 2.

He also completed a voiceover for the new animated feature, Smallfoot, and has several TV projects in the works.

“Listen, I’m a basketball player,” King James said, the Daily Mail reports. “I play ball. That’s what I do. That’s what I live by, and when I do it at the level I do it at everything else will take care of itself.

“As far as business, those things had been taken care of long before I even been out here to be part of the Los Angeles franchise.”

So there you have it. The new Lakers players wore his team jersey for the first time and shot down rumors that he wants to do anything other than secure a ring for the struggling team.

James has a multi-million dollar deal with Warner Bros Studio, a partnership that was already in motion when he signed his four-year $154 million Lakers contract.

And the king is keeping his eye on the ball—the basketball.

LeBron James said the Los Angeles Lakers have “a long way to go” before getting on the same level as the Golden State Warriors.

“We got a long way to go to get to Golden State,” James said when asked if the Lakers can challenge the two-time defending champs. “They can pick up right where they left off, starting with training camp. … We are picking up from scratch, so we got a long way to go. We can’t worry about what Golden State is doing. … They’ve been together for a few years now.”

“We are all new to each other; we have to take our bumps and our bruises,” James added. “There are going to be good times and bad times. If we continue to work the process and continue to sacrifice for one another and put in the commitment and time to being great, everything else will fall into place.”