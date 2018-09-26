The picture of a father frozen in a squat in a bathroom while desperately trying to change his son’s diaper went viral and reignited the conversation on the need for male bathrooms to include changing tables too.

Donte Palmer posted the picture to drive home the point about the lack of changing stations in public bathrooms and how it has been a persistent problem for him.

“This is a serious post!!! What’s the deal with not having changing tables in men’s bathroom as if we don’t exist!!” Palmer captioned the post. “Clearly, we do this often because look how comfortable my son is. It’s routine to him!!!! Let’s fix this problem!”

Palmer’s pic took place during a family outing at Texas Roadhouse with his wife and kids when his one-year-old son Liam needed a diaper change. So the dad of three decided to take up the diaper duty task and headed to the bathroom. His son Isiah took the picture of the dad struggling to get a diaper as Liam laid across his dad’s legs.

“Many fathers are present caretakers but either we don’t get recognition or get too much credit for doing basic tasks,” he tells Yahoo Lifestyle. “Why should I have to lay my son across my legs? That’s not cool.”

Since the pic went viral, he said his wife has been criticized for not changing their baby.

“People have commented that my wife is ‘lazy’ for not changing our baby’s diaper or that I could have changed him in the car but why should I?” Palmer told Yahoo Lifestyle.

