A South Carolina teacher who used her position to proposition a student and pressured him to perform sexual acts or risk failing, is being sued by the student and his parent.

According to the lawsuit filed in Charleston County circuit court Thursday, the math teacher Jennifer Danielle Olajire-Aro, 27, taught at Burke High School and threatened to lower the grades of one of her students if the boy didn’t have sex with her.

The boy and his mom are referred to as John and Mary Doe in the lawsuit accuses the teacher of negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress, the Post and Courier reports.

The family is pursuing financial compensation, including medical and health care expenses. They are also seeking a jury trial.

Olajire-Aro, 27, was arrested in December 2017 and charged with one count of sexual battery with a student 16 or 17 years of age, according to court records.

The math teacher, who reportedly earned a master’s degree in education from the University of Texas, taught pre-calculus and algebra was also a tennis coach at Burke High School.

The lawsuit also criticized the district for its handling of the situation between the teacher and the underaged student.

“Defendant CCSD, who has a history of employees engaging in romantic relationships with students, committing sexual acts on students, storing and viewing pornography on CCSD issued computers, and the like, failed to properly inform or train Aro on the policies and failed to properly supervise Aro to ensure she was not in violation of said policies,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit outlined Olajire-Aro’s predatory interactions with the student.

“Each time Plaintiff John Doe would dismiss Aro’s advances and requests to perform sexual intercourse with her, Aro would remind Plaintiff John Doe that she alone controlled what grade he would receive in her class,” the lawsuit states. The student started skipping math class in an effort to avoid facing his peers after the teacher made “public, direct and obvious advances.”

Once the student rejected Olajire-Aro advances, she “acted on her threat and changed Plaintiff John Doe’s math grade from a 98 to an 89,” according to the lawsuit.

The student reported the situation to his mother at the end of the Fall semester after his final grade was entered.

“Where the safety, protection, and well-being of our students is paramount, acts such as these and others by employees under the direct supervision of the CCSD are outrageous, and must be regarded as atrocious and utterly intolerable. If the district won’t fix the problem, the courts will,” said the plaintiffs’ attorney, Mark A. Peper.