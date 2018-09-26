The white supremacist who brutally murdered 66-year-old Timothy Caughman with a sword in the streets of New York City claimed that he was doing so out of anger toward interracial couples – specifically, Black men who decide to be with white women.

“I mean, that’s the crux of the main problem, for me,” said killer, James Harris Jackson, during his hearing last Thursday according to the New York Daily News.

The 30-year-old Jackson also insisted he was specifically on the hunt for Black men seen in public with white women and that he had stalked at least 15 groups of people.

“My number one target was find a person with no witnesses, 100 feet on each side,” he said flatly during the hearing.

Jackson killed Caughman in a random attack on March 20, 2017. Caughman was collecting cans for recycling in the Hell’s Kitchen section of Manhattan when Jackson approached him from behind and stabbed him multiple times with a sword.

Jackson, who had traveled to New York from Baltimore, turned himself in to police custody and admitted that he came to the city with the intention of killing Black men in order to prevent white women from having interracial relationships with them

Jackson said during the hearing that didn’t feel bad killing Caughman, dismissing him as “homeless.” The killer even got up and demonstrated the sword moves that he used on victim.

“Nobody cares about him,” Jackson said in interview room. He claimed that Caughman “freaked the f–k out and started screaming” when he attacked him.

Jackson also claimed to have a fully outlined course of events on a flash drive where he had pre-planed documents that would detail his agenda.

“That will probably be clear on my USB drive,” he said. “There’s some documentation that kind of explains my thought process a little more.”

Jackson also admitted that he had considered Caughman’s killing “practice” for a future spree against Black men. He faces murder charges for acting in furtherance of an act of terrorism and for killing as a hate crime.

Jackson faces life in prison without parole if convicted.