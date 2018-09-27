From the Cosby Show to the famous commercials about pudding pops and now to a single cell, Bill Cosby’s life has taken a dramatic turn as he now sits inside a state prison serving a 3 to 10-year sentence.

—Crucified? Sorry superfans, but Bill Cosby is nobody’s martyr—

Cosby will no longer be referred to American’s Dad by the world at large after his rape conviction soiled his nearly impeccable reputation. And inside the Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institute at Phoenix in Collegeville, he’s now simply known as inmate number NN7687.

On Wednesday, he settled into his new digs at the brand new, state of the art maximum security facility and CNN reports Cosby spoke to his wife Camille by phone. Apparently the Cosby family didn’t attend his sentencing hearing tuesday because he didn’t want them to be harassed, Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt said.

Cosby was reportedly “in good spirits last night,” said Lisa Durand, spokesperson for SCI Phoenix.

While Cosby is on close watch because of his age and his medical issues, he was still treated like the prisoner he is.

“We are taking all of the necessary precautions to ensure Mr. Cosby’s safety and general welfare in our institution,” said Corrections Secretary John Wetzel. “The long-term goal is for him to be placed in the general population to receive the programming required during his incarceration.”

He will sleep on one of the standard SCI Phoenix facility’s 3,830 beds. He was given a few toiletries including a uniform, linens, towels and state-issued boots, the Department of Corrections said.

His will serve out his time in a single cell that is 8 feet by 13 feet and 10 feet tall. And it’s located next to the infirmary, a press release from the prison said.

His mornings will start with a 6 a.m. “standing count” roll call, when they must stand and be counted, Durand said.

—Inside the brand new prison where Bill Cosby is expected to serve out his sentence—

On his first night, Cosby’s dined on baked meatballs and rice, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, Durand said.

And ironically, Cosby’s lunch on Thursday will include a half-cup of Jell-O, the very pudding dessert Cosby became famously known for in its commercials. The flavor will be chocolate.

Amy Worden, press secretary for the state Department of Corrections, said Cosby will undergo several evaluations to determine which prison best suits the inmate. They consider the prisoner’s needs and health condition.