Here comes the judge! Byron Allen has ordered 650 new half-hour episodes of five popular court series for the 2018-2019 season. The five shows are broadcast in syndication on 90% of U.S. television markets and can be found on the Entertainment Studios network JusticeCentral.TV.

“Eight years after we launched our first court series AMERICA’S COURT WITH JUDGE ROSS, our viewers continue to enjoy some of the best court shows available,” said Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of theGrio’s parent company, Entertainment Studios. “Whether in broadcast syndication or on our 24-hour HD network JusticeCentral.TV, the investment to produce these 650 additional new episodes shows our commitment to being the largest producer of high-quality television court programming – and our unwavering confidence in this strong and engaging genre.”

According to a press release, the five court series include:

AMERICA’S COURT WITH JUDGE ROSS

JUSTICE FOR ALL WITH JUDGE CRISTINA PEREZ

SUPREME JUSTICE WITH JUDGE KAREN

JUSTICE WITH JUDGE MABLEAN



THE VERDICT WITH JUDGE HATCHETT



The 2018-2019 production schedule of the five award-nominated and award-winning shows is effective immediately.

Power Moves

Byron Allen is making even more strides in the business world with the launch of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures International. The original Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures is the theatrical distribution arm of Entertainment Studios.

This new division will be focused on international sales and distribution. In collaboration with FilmNation Entertainment, Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures International has secured 47 Meters Down: The Next Chapter as its inaugural project. The film is the sequel to 2017’s 47 Meters Down, a shark thriller that grossed over $44.3 million on a $5.5 million budget. It was the highest grossing independent film in 2017. The sequel is currently in pre-production with a projected domestic premiere date of June 28, 2019.

“International feature film distribution is a natural extension of the expanding reach of our global media, content, and technology company,” says Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Entertainment Studios in a press release.