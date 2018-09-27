Nelly has reached an agreement with the woman who accused him of rape, TMZ reports.

The woman, Monique Greene, claimed that the Country Grammar rapper assaulted her on his tour bus in Seattle, Wash., reached a settlement, but there reportedly was no exchange of money.

Greene sued Nelly for sexual assault and defamation over a rape that she alleges took place in October of 2017.

Greene claimed that Nelly forcibly removed her pants, threw her onto the bed, and told her, “You’re gonna take this d**k.” She said that the forcible sex lasted 30 minutes, during which time he repeatedly told her, “That’s my p***y.” She also claimed that he ejaculated inside her as well as on her backside and front.

According to Greene, Nelly offered her $2,500 and asked her to stay on the bus until their next stop. However, she said that she told him she wasn’t a prostitute. At that point, she said, she was thrown off the bus, and Nelly threw a $100 bill at her.

The St. Louis, Mo., rapper countersued insisting that the two had consensual sex on his tour bus, and that Greene became upset only after one of his tour performers entered the room and interrupted them.

“Nelly recognizes the need for women who are victims of sexual assault of any kind to be heard and our existing systems changed,” Nelly’s lawyer, Scott Rosenblum said in a statement previously.

“However, this type of reckless false allegation cannot be tolerated as it is an affront to the real survivors of sexual assault.”

Since the claims took flight, Nelly has been pretty quiet. His attorney previously said the rapper’s reputation suffered damage.

“Nelly has suffered very real damage to his reputation. He has incurred economic loss and painfully has watched his family suffer,” the attorney added.