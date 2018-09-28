The first meal Bill Cosby will have in prison, after being sentenced to three-10 years for sexual assault, has been revealed and it’s painfully ironic.

This week, the 81-year-old was classified as a “sexually violent predator” and immediately shipped off to a state prison in Pennsylvania. After settling in, investigative reporters at the New York Times reported on what Bill Cosby’s life inside the prison will be like, including his food options:

“Meals vary depending on the day and the week. For breakfast, Mr. Cosby will have access to fruit and cereal every day, as well as milk, coffee and sugar. On Saturdays, on the current rotation, there are pancakes. For lunch and dinner, the menu is more varied. On Mondays, lunch could be a cheese pizza or a garden burger with bread.

This coming Monday, the dinner entrees are roast pork or a tofu oat burger, according to a menu provided by Ms. Worden. At lunch that day, the prison is serving chocolate pudding, a product Mr. Cosby was associated with as a pitchman for Jell-O.

Ms. Worden said the pudding on the menu is simply a “gelatin product,” not Jell-O brand.”

Yikes. The off color jokes write themselves on this one, so we’ll spare you.

As aforementioned, before embodying the character of the beloved Dr. Heathcliff Huxtable on his groundbreaking series, The Cosby Show, the now disgraced comedy legend, famously promoted Jell-O products starting in 1974 and then lent his antics hyping up Jell-O Pudding Pops in 1979 cementing him as part of pop culture history.

Pudding Pops were discontinued in the late ‘90s, but Bill Cosby will forever be associated with their legacy.

With this only being his first few days behind bars, it is likely that the fascination with the mundane day-to-day details of his new existence will continue into the foreseeable future.

