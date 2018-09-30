The wife of a wealthy British banker is being sued by her former nanny after accidentally sending her a racist text and then firing her out of fear that she would seek revenge on their children.

According to The Daily Mail, when Lynsey Plasco-Flaxman discovered that her new nanny was a Black woman, she thought she texted her dismay to her husband, Joel Plasco.

“NOOOOOOOOOOO ANOTHER BLACK PERSON,” the text allegedly read, according to Giselle Maurice, the report said.

READ MORE: California students spell n-word on lettered T-shirts, face discipline

NY Banker Joe Plasco's wife, Lynsey Plasco-Flaxman accidentally sent newly employed nanny racist text TWICE then fired her after realizing her mistake https://t.co/T9ftNtoXjb via @MailOnline — Bob Garcia (@1reddragon696) September 30, 2018

After realizing her mistake, the Maurice, who was on her first day at the job, was immediately fired after the couple worried she would retaliate against their two children. The husband denied racism was at play, just concern for the well-being of their children after the text, the news outlet wrote.

According to the lawsuit, Mrs. Plasco-Flaxman attempted to justify the termination by noting that their previous African-American nanny had done a bad job and that the family was expecting a Filipino, the report states.

Maurice, 44, is suing the New York-based power couple for discrimination. She’s seeking $63,000 for loss of earnings—claiming she was promised $350-a-day for a six-month live-in position.

“I want to show them, look, you don’t do stuff like that,” Maurice told New York Post. “I know it’s discrimination.”

She says the family only paid her for a single days work before sending her packing in an Uber.

In an email to DailyMail.com, Joel Plasco, co-chairman of the Dalmore Group investment bank, said: “there are two sides to every story.”

“My wife had sent her something that she didn’t mean to say. She’s not a racist. We’re not racist people,”’ he told The Post. “But would you put your children in the hands of someone you’ve been rude to, even if it was by mistake? Your newborn baby? Come on!”

But Maurice said she was willing to work with the Plascos, who once ran the UK’s biggest brokerage firm. She insists she would never have mistreated the children, despite the offensive text.

“This is my reputation. Why would I do something to a baby?” she said. “I was willing to work with her and prove her wrong, but it was her conscience, and she couldn’t work with me anymore.”

Maurice explained that after a failed attempt to settle the dispute through mediation, she ended up filing the lawsuit. But the couple believes they don’t owe her a dime because there was no contract.

“I’m not someone who has millions of dollars lying around to just pay off people that are coming after me for extortion,” Plasco said. He also revealed that he had not yet been served with any claim of any kind.

READ MORE: Maxine Waters tweets concern about Kavanaugh’s ‘alcohol abuse’ amid FBI probe