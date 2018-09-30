Maxine Waters has called out Brett Kavanaugh for his “alcohol abuse,” partisanship and for being a “puppet of Donald Trump.”

As noted by the Leader-Telegram, Trump ordered the FBI on Friday to reopen Kavanaugh’s background investigation after several women accused the Supreme Court nominee of sexual misconduct.

Deborah Ramirez, one of the accusers, claims Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party in the early 1980s when they were students at Yale. The bureau reached out to her as part of the investigation, her attorney, John Clune, said Saturday, according to the news outlet. He also confirmed that his client has agreed to cooperate with agents.

Trump told reporters Saturday that “the FBI, as you know, is all over talking to everybody” and said “this could be a blessing in disguise.”

“They have free rein. They’re going to do whatever they have to do, whatever it is they do. They’ll be doing things that we have never even thought of,” he said. “And hopefully at the conclusion, everything will be fine.”

Meanwhile, Auntie Maxine hit up Twitter to address Kavanaugh and Trump’s relationship.

“Trump cannot vouch for anybody’s honesty, integrity, or respect for women. Trump only chose Kavanaugh based on his declaration that a President cannot be indicted. So glad the Constitution defines impeachment,” she wrote.

“Kavanaugh has proven that he is a puppet of Donald Trump. He got his marching orders and he promptly displayed Trump’s lack of respect for others. Aren’t Supreme Court justices supposed to be independent, and are they not expected to demonstrate the proper judicial temperament?” she added.

Waters went on to say: “Kavanaugh so many have come forward describing your abuse of alcohol. I think it is important that the American people know if you have ever sought treatment for alcohol abuse.”

