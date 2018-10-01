The first trailer for Chewing Gum’s Michaela Coel’s musical romance Been So Long is here and will premiere on Netflix October 26.

Set in London, Coel plays Simone, a single mother who falls for a stranger named Raymond (Arinzé Kene) on a night out in Camden. The movie is adapted from the musical stage play written by acclaimed writer Ché Walker.

Using her voice for good

You may know Coel from her amazing work on the Netflix series, Chewing Gum and Black Mirror, and now she’s raising her voice about an important issue facing women in the industry.

The actress and screenwriter opened up about being sexually assaulted during her groundbreaking speech at the 43rd MacTaggart lecture at the annual Edinburgh television festival. The 30-year-old revealed that she was assaulted while working on a script.

“I had a flashback. It turned out I’d been sexually assaulted by strangers. The first people I called after the police, before my own family, were the producers,” she said. “I asked to push the deadline back and for the channel to be informed as to why…The deadline was pushed back, but the head of comedy never found out why.”

According to Coel, the industry should be doing more to protect women from sexual assault.

“Unfortunately we’re still hearing of far too many experiences of sexual harassment across the industry,” she said. “Our recent survey of Bectu members working in media and entertainment found that nearly two-thirds of women had experienced some form of sexual harassment, and this rose to 82% for those who are 30 and under.”