It’s the most tired narrative of our time: Black people getting hit with nasty racist notes or can’t peacefully do everyday tasks without getting confronted by white folks or the police.

—19-year-old Kalan Haywood set to become Wisconsin’s youngest lawmaker—

Because of the influx of unnecessary incidents: “THIS IS WHY THEY KNEEL!,” Regina E. Boone of Kentucky wrote on Facebook after her daughter Jasmine Brewer was left a racist note after serving as a waitress at local Applebee’s, Yahoo reports.

The note said, “We don’t tip black people,” Brewer read after serving a table of four.

“You think racism does not exist, IT DOES! This was left for MY BABY tonight at Applebee’s in Radcliff,” Boone continued.

“I don’t accept or tolerate disrespect! I’m furious but I know there’s a God in heaven who sits high and looks low! Racial and social justice! I kneel at the cross and stand for the pledge but racism is real! Take a look in the mirror. Are you strong enough to stand against it? I AM AND ALWAYS WILL BE!”

The message has garnered attention on social media.

“This makes my heart sick,” one person wrote.

“I pray your daughter isn’t poisoned by this hatred,” another said.

“I’m so sad that in this ‘progressive’ world these things still happen,” read another comment.

Boone said to WAVE news outlet that she has been overwhelmed with good well wishes from far and wide.

“What it says is that there’s good in this world,” she said. “Not everyone sees color as the first thing they see when they meet someone.”

—Trump praises Kanye for ‘SNL’ rant as rapper takes heat & fails to drop album—

No word on the outcome of the Applebee’s incident.