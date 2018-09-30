Donald Trump tweeted his approval for the artist formerly known as Kanye West‘s Saturday Night Live performance Sunday afternoon, noting that “West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told “no”), was great. He’s leading the charge!”

Kanye, now known as Ye, was booed during his off-air pro- Trump rant at the end of the show, following his performance of “Ghost Town.”

READ MORE: ‘SNL’ recruits Matt Damon to play Brett Kavanaugh while Kanye goes off the rails dressed as water bottle

Like many, I don’t watch Saturday Night Live (even though I past hosted it) – no longer funny, no talent or charm. It is just a political ad for the Dems. Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told “no”), was great. He’s leading the charge! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2018

Ye helped kick off the 44th season premiere of the sketch comedy series, and as TheGrio previously reported, fans didn’t know what to make of their “idol dancing around dressed as a water bottle” during his “I Love It” collab with Lil Pump for the first musical performance of the night.

Chris Rock, who was in the audience, recorded an Instagram story of Ye’s post-show rant.

In the clips, Ye is singing when he points to someone in the audience and says, “You see, they’re laughing at me. You heard ‘em, they scream at me.” He added angrily, “They bullied me. They bullied me back stage. They said don’t go out there with that hat on.”

Sporting a red Make America Great Again hat with the entire cast of SNL standing behind him onstage—many visibly annoyed — he begins rambling about Blacks and Democrats.

“I wanna cry right now, Black man in America, supposed to keep what you’re feelin’ inside right now…”

In the background of the video, Rock can be heard laughing and saying “oh, my God.”

“The Blacks want always Democrats… you know it’s like the plan they did, to take the fathers out the home and put them on welfare… does anybody know about that? That’s a Democratic plan,” West continued. “There’s so many times I talk to, like, a white person about this and they say, ‘How could you like Trump? He’s racist.’ Well, uh, if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago,” he continued, as the audience booed.

Undaunted by the criticism, Ye took to Twitter on Sunday and posted an image of himself sporting the cap again, writing in part, “[t]his represents good and America becoming whole again.”

this represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love pic.twitter.com/a15WqI8zgu — ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018

Ye, who has enraged many of his core supporters because he’s an avid Trump supporter, was a last-minute SNL replacement for Ariana Grande. Trump said of the show following his performance: “Like many, I don’t watch Saturday Night Live (even though I past hosted it) – no longer funny, no talent or charm,” Trump tweeted. “It is just a political ad for the Dems.”

Tragic that not only that someone with the platform of Kanye West does not understand the basics of US racial and political history but that he maintained this ignorance despite his mother being a professor of African American studies. — jelani cobb (@jelani9) September 30, 2018

Ye also took heat for failing to release his album, YHANDI, which he promised to release Saturday night.

we’re releasing Yandhi Saturday night We know it will come in number 2 to my brother Lil Wayne and that’s lovely The universe needs Ye and Wayne music at the same time — ye (@kanyewest) September 27, 2018

But he apparently changed his mind, according to a tweet from XXL, preferring not to compete with Lil Wayne‘s The Carter V.

Kanye has conceded defeat https://t.co/uo0x16Uc9y — XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 30, 2018

His stans took note:

Me waiting for yhandi release pic.twitter.com/gr4FQwMhjP — u_nuj/// (@u_nuj) September 30, 2018

READ MORE: ‘Heard ’em say’: Here is how Kanye West landed ‘SNL’ premiere slot