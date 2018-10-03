Damon Wayans is quitting ‘Lethal Weapon’ due to old age and health concerns

Damon Wayans is currently starring on FOX’s Lethal Weapon reboot but the actor revealed his plans to quit the show as soon as he’s finished filming season 3.

During an interview with EurWeb, he announced he’s done with the series.

“I’m going to be quitting the show in December after we finish the initial 13… So I really don’t know what they’re planning, but that’s what I’m planning. I’m a 58-year-old diabetic and I’m working 16-hour days,” the comedian said in a video interview. “I’m done. Like Murtaugh said, I’m too old for this.”

Damon Wayans, 58 confirmed that his announcement is no joke and he has plans to return to his roots as a standup comedian.

“I’m going to return to the stage and try to find my smile again,” he added.

A return to standup would likely be pretty taxing if health concerns are really an issue and we can’t help but wonder is Damon’s decision has anything to do with the drama that erupted last year while filming season 2 of the series. He was injured on set while filming a scene directed by his former costar, Clayne Crawford. The pair reportedly had several conflicts prior to the incident and Wayans even took to Twitter to call Crawford an “emotional terrorist.”

Crawford has since been dismissed and replaced with Sean William Scott in a different role.

Let’s hope this news frees up his time for the rumored In Living Color reboot in the works.

Meanwhile, Wayans’ son, Damon Wayans Jr., is currently starring in CBS’ new comedy series, Happy Together.