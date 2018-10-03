TheGrio has launched a special series called #BlackonBlue to examine the relationship between law enforcement and African-Americans. Our reporters and videographers will investigate police brutality and corruption while also exploring local and national efforts to improve policing in our communities. Join the conversation, or share your own story, using the hashtag #BlackonBlue.

Georgia police officer Sherry Hall flat out lied and sent her colleagues scrambling to find the 230-pound Black man she claimed shot her in September of last year. Now the disgraced cop is serving time for fabricating an elaborate tale aimed at inciting fear over the onslaught of Black men who were gunned down at the hands of police officers.

Hall’s sordid story started Sept. 13, 2016, when Hall made an urgent call over her police radio saying she’d been shot.

Police converged on a wooded area in Jackson, Georiga looking for the 6-foot, 230-pound Black man who was wearing a green shirt and black jogging pants that Hall described.

But they were chasing a figment of Hall’s imagination because she fabricated the whole story.

Jackson Police Chief James Morgan, a Black man, still can’t figure out why.

“She did a great job for us, up until that night,” Morgan said. “So we didn’t see this coming. But this was not a mistake. It was a conscious decision and a choreographed act.”

Hall admitted to her big white lies and a jury recently convicted the former cop of 11 criminal charges, including making false statements, violating her oath and tampering with evidence, the AJC reports.

Hall, 43, was handed a 15-year prison sentence, and another 23 years on probation.

Unfortunately Hall’s antics ensnared a Black man matching her fake description who was arrested and taken in for questioning.

And this is why we kneel.

Thankfully the man was ultimately released.

Hall reportedly turned down a plea deal to serve five years in prison and five years’ probation. The jury gave her three times as much time.

Hall’s squad car camera was rolling, which she didn’t realize and it helped to unravel her litany of lies.