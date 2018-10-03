Earlier this month, Michelle Obama announced that she’s hitting the road to get out the vote in a new campaign aimed at registering new voters. She was joined by a group of friends who also want everyone to go to the polls this fall.

As noted by Variety, the former First Lady, along with “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, actor Tom Hanks, Houston Rockets star Chris Paul, and singers Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, appear in the latest videos for When We All Vote, an initiative co-chaired by Obama to increase voter registration.

Mrs. Obama is marking the 53rd anniversary of the Voting Rights Act by dedicating a week of service from Sept. 22-29 to registering voters ahead of November’s midterm elections.

In her latest PSA, she recounts the time she hit up the polling place with her father, who had multiple sclerosis and walked with crutches but was determined to cast his ballot.

And now, some well-known stars teamed up to join March for Our Lives and We Stand United for a PSA called “My First Time” to encourage first time voters – and all voters for that matter – to get out and make their vote count during the midterm elections Nov. 6.

Chadwick Boseman, Don Cheadle, Rosario Dawson, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Zoe Kravitz and Mark Ruffalo signed on and appear in the video that was released on Tuesday, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Boseman recounts his first-time voting experience before the video montage then cuts to Johansson who finished the sentence saying: “I was nervous.”

Kravitz reveals her first time “was in the back of a firehouse,” while Cheadle says his “was in a church.”

“It was amazing,” Dawson said about her initial voting experience.

“I mean, I didn’t know how to do it,” recalls Ruffalo. Boseman says he didn’t know “Where to put it, you know, where to slide it in.”

“So finally, you know, I just went and I just did it. I voted,” Kravitz said

Evans opened up about his first time voting for a woman in the 2016 election when he cast his support for Hillary Clinton.

“My first time with a woman was 2016. It felt good, but it ended badly,” he says.

Cheadle took viewers down a historic path, revealing how his parents couldn’t vote until 1965. It’s the reason, he said he does it ever chance he gets.

“We have the numbers. We have the power. We can do this,” says Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor and March for Our Lives co-founder Emma Gonzalez.

March for Our Lives co-founder David Hogg adds: “Come do it with us. November 6.”

“Let’s rise up, register and let our voices be heard,” says Boseman.

“You can’t vote if you don’t fill out the forms and register,” chimed in March for Our Lives Co-Founder Delaney Tarr.