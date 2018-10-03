Winston Duke who played the warrior bae M’Baku in the hit Black Panther movie, has secured a role to star in the action-thriller “Heroine,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

According to the official movie description: “Heroine is about a young mother on the run who moves to a new city in search of a clean start, only to realize that a mysterious and enigmatic new neighbor may in fact be a profoundly dangerous criminal. Duke will play the neighbor, a dark and seemingly tragic figure at the start who turns out to be much, much more than we expect.”

Duke has appeared on several television shows including Modern Family, Law & Order: SVU, Person of Interest, and The Messengers, but Black Panther marks his first foray onto the big screen. “This is a lot more than I could have ever expected, especially for my first role,” he previously told Vanity Fair.

According to Deadline, Duke also secured a role as bearded street fighter turned MMA fan favorite Kimbo Slice in the upcoming Backyard Legend biopic.

Kevin “Kimbo Slice” Ferguson rose to fame on the internet posting videos of his savage knockout victories. He died unexpectedly in 2016 at the age of 42.

Duke is also set to star opposite Mark Wahlberg in the Netflix crime drama “Wonderland.”

According to Variety, the film is being adapted from the novel “Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland,” written by Ace Atkins.

The story follows Spenser who, fresh out of prison, is sucked back into Boston’s underbelly as he uncovers the truth about a sensational murder and the twisted conspiracy behind it.

Duke will play Hawk, Spenser’s close friend and an equally tough, but somewhat shady image of Spenser himself.

Our favorite Wakandan has also landed one of the leads in Us Jordan Peele’s highly anticipated follow-up to the Oscar-winning film Get Out.