A South Carolina community is reeling after a veteran police officer was gunned down during a violent standoff with a gunman who opened fire from his home and shot at deputies as they tried to serve a search warrant.

Terrence Carraway, 52, who served with the Florence County Sheriff’s Department, was killed when a hail of bullets struck him down and injured eight other people, including deputies and police officers, CBS News reports.

The man barricaded himself inside his him for more than two hours while holding children hostage as he fired on officers who approached his home. Police were ultimately able to rescue the children.

Carraway was recently celebrated 30 years of service with the Florence Police department, was described as the “bravest police officer” by his fellow officers.

"Pray for these officers and their speedy recovery. Pray for the family who lost the bravest police officer that I have ever known."

After images surfaced of South Carolina police officers taking the shooter safely into custody some on social media questioned how this was possible.

After images surfaced of South Carolina police officers taking the shooter safely into custody some on social media questioned how this was possible.



Shaun King took to his Medium blog to elaborate in a post aptly titled, “When white privilege even extends to men who shoot 7 cops on a Wednesday evening.”

By now, you must’ve guessed it.

He was white.

And of course he was — every single person in the country who was following this active shooter situation knew he was white — because only a white man could shoot 7 police officers in broad daylight and live to tell the story without a single scratch.

Let me be clear — I’m not criticizing these police officers. Not at all.

What I am saying is that this is the exact kind of methodical restraint and unending patience we would LOVE to see with Black folk.

King then went on to recount some of the fatal police shootings of Black men who weren’t in violent confrontations with officers, including Tamir Rice, Terrence Crutcher, and Laquan McDonald.

And then King had a simple plea for police, “…all we’re asking is for you to treat our best like you treat their worst.”