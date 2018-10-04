A student athlete who plays for the University of Georgia’s baseball team is under investigation for allegedly making “racially derogatory comments” toward a football player.

The incident reportedly happened on Saturday during a UGA vs. Tennessee football game. The baseball player, Georgia first baseman Adam Sasser, hurled the offensive comments toward freshman quarterback Justin Fields, UGASports.com reports. No word on what exactly was said.

“We are aware of a reported incident this weekend involving conduct by one of our student-athletes. While we are limited in what we can say about the incident at this time, I want to reemphasize that we do not condone discriminatory behavior,” Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity said.

“The University’s Equal Opportunity Office thoroughly reviews all reported violations of our Non-Discrimination and Anti-Harassment Policy to ensure an appropriate response.”

“I expect every member of our team to behave at all times in a way that upholds the highest standards and values of the University of Georgia, and it is disappointing when that doesn’t happen,” head coach Scott Stricklin said in a statement.

“While I cannot comment on this matter, we cooperate fully in any investigation involving an alleged violation of University policies.”

Georgia announced on Wednesday that Sasser was dismissed from the baseball team.

The disgraced player took to Twitter to offer an apology.

Racism on College Campuses

This incident echoes one that happened earlier this year when a University of Arizona linebacker was caught on video launching into a racist tirade calling his former Black Texas A&M teammates “monkeys.”

That nasty comment got the football player Santino Marchiol dismissed from the team and launched a bigger investigation by the NCAA after Marchiol alleged he was involved in back door cash deals to recruit players for his former school.

University of Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin announced that he viewed a video where Marchiol made the offensive remark, on Marchiol’s Hudl account, a Web site where film and other analytics are stored, USA Today reports.

Texas A&M fans circulated the video widely on social media.