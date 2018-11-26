A threatening Facebook picture of a Black Florida State University coach being lynched after his team lost, is now being investigated by the school.

On Saturday, the team was beat by the University of Florida and that apparently angered one fan so much the person took to social media and targeted Willie Taggart with a racist and vile post, The Tallahassee Democrat reports.

The fan, who according to reports posted under the name Tom Shand, also threatened the coach.

“I’m dead f*****g serious. This is how far I’m willing to go to get rid of this clown,” the person wrote along with a meme of Taggart getting lynched. “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing your rep.”

University President John Thrasher called the post “despicable and ignorant” and said it has been sent to a state attorney for further investigation.

In a statement issued Sunday, Thrasher launched his support behind the coach.

“A recent racist social media post aimed at our football coach is ignorant and despicable,” Thrasher wrote on the school’s official Twitter account.

“I speak for the entire FSU community in expressing our disgust and extreme disappointment, and I am glad the state attorney is investigating.

“Coach Taggart has our full support and as true Seminoles know, he is a respected member of the FSU family.”

Under Taggart’s reign, Florida State ended its season with a 41-14 home loss to rival Florida on Saturday.

Notre Dame Students Take a Knee for racial Injustice

Perhaps Notre Dame students get it, that there is no place for hate.

Earlier this month, at least 100 students at Notre Dame took a knee as the national anthem played during a game against Florida State University – the very school where a fan posted a meme threatening to lynch the football coach.

It was something of an anomaly to see a sea of students kneel at the predominately white school, but religion took center stage and served as the reason why the students showed support of Colin Kaepernick and his kneeling protests, CNN reports.

“We wanted to frame this movement around Notre Dame’s religion, which is Catholic. Some made it a moment of silence, and others prayed,” said Katie Hieatt, one of five protest organizers.

“For me personally, this is both a political and religious issue,” Durrell Jackson, an organizer said. “Police brutality and racial [and] social injustice against brothers and sisters is not the Christian thing to do.”