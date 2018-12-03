It’s not uncommon to see a panhandler begging for money as motorists drive by, and many good Samaritans do roll down car windows to hand over change or a few dollars to help the person in what seems to be a dire situation.

But for a 54-year-old Harford County woman, her act of kindness turned fatal after she was stabbed in the chest and killed after rolling down her window to give a woman money, according to Baltimore police, The Baltimore Sun reports.

Jacquelyn Smith reportedly saw a woman holding a baby with a sign in hand that read “Please Help me feed my Baby.” She was a passenger in a vehicle along with family members as they were driving through the Johnston Square neighborhood at 12:27 a.m. on Dec., 1.

Smith along with her husband and stepdaughter had just left a family gathering, according to WBFF-TV.

Police say Smith rolled down the window and handed over money to the woman. A man then approached the car to thank her, but instead reached in and tried to snatch her wallet. The two struggled and the man took out a knife and fatally stabbed Smith.

“Detectives did talk to the two family members who were in the car,” said Baltimore City Police’s Jeremy Silbert, according to WJZ. “Certainly, we can all imagine how distraught they were after witnessing something like that. Right now, we just hope someone in the community will come forward.”

Smith was transported to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police are looking for a black male, about 30 years old and about 6-feet fall with a goatee, WJZ reported. The woman appeared to be in her twenties, according to WBAL.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.