Michigan is set this week to become the first state in the Midwest to enact a law that legalizes recreational marijuana.

Voters made their voices heard in the Nov. 6 election—endorsing recreational use by adults who are at least 21. As noted by Huffington Post, the move comes 10 years after voters approved medical marijuana usage.

“It’s certainly going to smell like freedom,” starting Thursday, said self-proclaimed Detroit cannabis counsel, Matt Abel, who specializes in marijuana law.

Eleven states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational marijuana. Michigan residents of legal age can possess or transport up to 2.5 ounces (70.8 grams) of marijuana. They can grow up to 12 plants— not in public view—and give 2.5 ounces (70.8 grams) to another person, but not for payment. "The people have spoken," Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker told The Associated Press.