During the holidays, Sen. Kamala D. Harris, D-Calif., will surely put her feet up and relax but she also plans to take into serious consideration whether she will run for President in 2020, the Houston Chronicle reports.

“Over the holiday, I will make that decision with my family,” Harris said in an interview with MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski at the Know Your Value conference in San Francisco.

Harris did make note that if she does intend to run, she’s ready for things to get “ugly.”

“When you break things, it is painful,” she said. “And you get cut. And you bleed.”

Many things Harris pretty much has her mind up, given that she purchased currently running approximately 1,100 Facebook ads asking folks to sign a petition to “Protect Mueller,” tactic politicians often use to generate lists of potential voters and their email addresses for upcoming campaigns, the Huffington Post reports.

The Progressive digital firm, Acronym, first noticed the California senator’s increased internet presence in its weekly newsletter which tracks digital ad spending. And although she may be pushing more aggressively than most, Harris isn’t the only one getting her ducks in a row in this manner.

The HuffPost also reports that former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick (D), ran approximately 600 ads to promote a similar petition seeking to protect special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

“Democratic Sens. Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Jeff Merkley, Ron Wyden, Michael Bennet and Sherrod Brown, and Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-Mass.) also introduced a few dozen Facebook ads after the midterm elections asking viewers to sign petitions — to protect health care, Mueller, Planned Parenthood, or to “fight corruption” in President Donald Trump’s administration.

“None of them appears to be running more than a few dozen Facebook ads,” the publication states.

Hundreds of Harris’ “Protect Mueller” ads appeared on Nov. 8, just two days after the 2018 midterms. While critics opine that the digital petition won’t do much to actually protect Mueller, they do concede that it can help Harris build a digital army needed when heading into battle in 2020.