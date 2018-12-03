Kay Felder, a guard for the Toronto Raptors’ G-League affiliate, was arrested Monday morning after allegedly choking a woman over the weekend after an argument, according to TMZ Sports.

Felder, 23, the 54th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, was arrested in Mississauga, Ontario and charged with assault and uttering threats against the unnamed woman during a domestic dispute, the report said. He was immediately cut from the Raptors, a statement said.

The incident began Saturday when he and the woman argued after dinner, wrote the sports news outlet, and Felder allegedly choked her. The victim called a family member, who then called police.

Felder, a Detroit native, was originally drafted by the Atlanta Hawks but was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers on draft night. He played in 58 career NBA games with teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, and Detroit Pistons. He averaged nearly four points per game prior to landing in Toronto in October, according to his online statistics.

Felder averaged 18 points, four rebounds, and nearly seven assists in 11 games for Raptors 905 this season.

The Raptors released the following statement on Monday morning:

“Raptors 905 guard Kay Felder was charged by police in connection with an allegation of domestic violence,” the team said in a statement. “Raptors 905 have waived Felder, effective immediately. As this matter is before the courts, Raptors 905 will not comment further.”

Felder is the most recent athlete to get in trouble for domestic violence. Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was arrested during Thanksgiving weekend for assaulting his girlfriend in a Tampa hotel and was subsequently released.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt was fired by the team after TMZ released a video Friday of him attacking a woman at a Cleveland hotel.