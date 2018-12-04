This has been a slightly rougher start to the season than anticipated for the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors and Kevin Durant.

One of the biggest stories of the season’s first month was the feud that sparked between Durant and Draymond Green following an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. After Green ignored Durant and attempted to take the game-winning shot, the two got into a heated argument on the bench that later carried into the locker room.

—Bill Cosby pays off $1.8 million tax lien from prison—

Green, according to multiple sources, called Durant – a likely free agent in 2019 – a “bitch” and told him that the team “won a championship without him.” That earned Draymond a one-game suspension. Combine the beef, the suspension, and injuries to Green and Steph Curry, and the normally unstoppable Warriors have been struggling through a rare bad stretch where they lost six times in eight games.

—Willow Smith had to learn to forgive her father for “Whip My Hair”—

Even though the beef has seemingly died down that hasn’t stopped fans and Warriors’ detractors from trying to poke fun at the champs. On Monday night, the Warriors were in Atlanta to play the Hawks and late in the third quarter, with Golden State leading 92-74, Hawks fans attempted to rattle Durant while he was at the free throw line.

As Durant set up to shoot, a “Draymond Hates You!” chant rings out from the stands.

Fans in the arena also caught video of the section that originated the chant.

Hawks fans trying to get a rise out of Kevin Durant while he was at the line… pic.twitter.com/mquf3xYwLh — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) December 4, 2018

Clever.

Unfortunately for the Hawks, KD was unshaken and made both free throws as a part of a 28-point night and a 128-111 Warriors victory.