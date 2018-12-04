Lost in the numerous issues that Bill Cosby has had in recent years prior to going to prison for the 2004 sexual assault of Andrea Constand, he also had a pretty healthy debt owed to Uncle Sam.

In August 2017, the day before Cosby’s lawyer asked to be removed from his retrial, the state of California filed a $1.8 million lien for the taxes owed by Cosby and his wife Camille from 2015. Well, despite being a prison inmate, the Cosbys have apparently paid off the lien.

California has applied to lift the lien after Cosby paid the $1.8 million apparently from prison in Pennsylvania. The lien is just the latest in a long line of legal issues that the disgraced comedian continues to face even while being incarcerated.

—Charlottesville killer texted mom picture of Hitler, claimed he thought victims were “terrorists”—

Last month, a judge ordered a trial date for Cosby in connection with a 1974 assault case involving a then 15-year-old girl, Judy Huth, who has claimed that Cosby molested her at the Playboy mansion.

Huth made allegations that Cosby assaulted her as a teen while at the famous mansion. Despite the fact that normally the statute of limitations would have passed on the case, Huth could come forth with the claims and file against Cosby because she was a minor at the time of the incident.

—Kareem Hunt video shows aftermath of him allegedly attacking a man at a nightclub—

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Craig Kaplan has determined that Cosby will stand trial in the Huth case starting on Oct. 7, 2019.

Earlier this year, Cosby, 81, was sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Constand in a retrial where it took jurors only two days to find him guilty. He is also now classified as a sexually violent predator and will be listed on the sex offender registry.