Kanye West issued a rare apology after being called out for his bad behavior by a cast member of The Cher Show.

Jerrod Spector plays Sonny Bono in the production that opened in NYC on Monday night and he wasn’t too pleased when he saw Kanye on his cell phone during his performance. Spector took to social media to publicly shame Yeezy who attended the show with his wife, Kim Kardashian West.

“Hey @KanyeWest so cool that you’re here at @TheCherShow! If you look up from your cell phone you’ll see we’re doing a show up here,” he posted. “It’s opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much.”

Shortly after, Kanye responded with a rare apology and insisted he loved the show so much, he had to take notes on his cell phone.

“To Cher and the Cher show team the dynamics of Cher and Sonny’s relationship made Kim and I grab each other’s hand and sing ‘I got you babe’ please pardon my lack of etiquette. We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this master piece,” he replied.

Considering the fact that Kanye West rarely apologizes for his bad behavior, we’re thinking this is a “win” for Spector and the rest of the cast.