Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt has another alleged assault he needs to explain as another video of him getting into a physical altercation has arisen – this time with a man in Kansas City.

TMZ obtained video of the Jan. 6 incident, which appears to show Hunt at a Kansas City nightclub being restrained by a security guard. According to TMZ, a 37-year-old man says he had to be hospitalized with a broken rib and broken nose following the fight.

The fight took place hours after the Chiefs lost a playoff game to the Tennessee Titans. The man filed a police report, but Kansas City Police said the victim eventually stopped cooperating and no charges were ever filed.

The incident came a month before Hunt assaulted a woman at a Cleveland hotel. In that incident, conflicting stories arose over what set it off, and no charges were filed. TMZ put out that video last Friday, setting off a whirlwind of developments that first led to Hunt’s suspension and later his release.

Hunt is also implicated in a third assault, this one of a 23-year-old man, at an Ohio hotel in June. Hunt, 23, responded publicly to the Cleveland altercation on Sunday during ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown, apologizing both to the victim and to the Chiefs.

“I just want to let the world know how sorry I am for my actions,” Hunt told Lisa Salters on Sunday. “It’s been a tough time for me and I’m extremely embarrassed about that video.”

After being released, Hunt – who was the NFL’s leading rusher last season – cleared waivers on Monday. Even if he were to sign with another team, he remains on the Commissioner’s Exempt list and would be prohibited from playing.

