As we get closer to the start of 2019, it means we’re also getting closer to the start of the 2020 Presidential Race, and one very big name is making it known he thinks he can do the job. Former Vice President Joe Biden said his decision would come in the next six weeks to two months, reports CNN.

“I think I’m the most qualified person in the country to be president,” Biden said on Monday. “The issues that we face as a country today are the issues that I’ve worked on my whole life — the plight of the middle class and foreign policy.

“But my family and I need to decide as a unit whether we’re ready,” he added. “We do everything as a family.”

Biden made the comments in Montana where, according to The Missoula Current, he was promoting the paperback release of his book, “Promise Me, Dad.” Biden has twice unsuccessfully run for president in 1988 and 2008.

The latter run led to his being picked as Barack Obama’s running mate and led to the longtime Delaware Senator becoming VP. Biden was considered a potential Democratic frontrunner for 2016, but the death of his son Beau Biden led him to not run.

Biden, 76, has been coy about whether he would run in 2020. His advanced age, his sponsorship of a controversial crime bill, his questioning of Anita Hill, and his numerous gaffes could possibly cause trouble for him

Defiant as ever, Biden quickly shot down that issue and compared himself to the current occupant of the White House.

“I may be a gaffe machine, but my God, what a wonderful thing compared to a guy who can’t tell the truth,” Biden said. “No one doubts what I say, the problem is I sometimes say all that I mean. The question is what kind of nation are we becoming?”

“We can’t have four more years [of Trump],” he said. Biden cited his family will be the ones to help him come to a final decision.

“I have two young grandchildren my son left who love me and adore me and want me around,” Biden said. “I want to be there to take care of them, so we’ve got to figure out whether or not this is something we can all do as a family.”