Some lucky people in a suburb outside of Philadelphia are going to have a happy holiday after a secret Santa paid off $29,000 worth of layaway bills at a Walmart in East Marlborough, Philly.com reports.

“There really are good people in the world,” said Andy Rumford of Kennett Square, who was one of many recipients to benefit from a generous benefactor who paid off merchandise for unsuspecting people. “A sizeable number of people were affected by one person’s kindness.”

On Saturday, Rumford said he went to pay his layaway tab and that’s when he found out that a stranger had already foot the bill.

“I went to pick up items I had on layaway, I owed $150,” Rumford said. “Then the lady said the balance is zero. I told her she made a mistake and that I owe her money. She said someone come in last week and gave a check to pay off all layaway items in the store.”

The kind gesture really made Rumford’s day.

READ MORE: Black Philadelphia man files lawsuit after ICE tried to deport him to Jamaica

“We don’t hear enough about the good news,” Rumford said. “Here is an opportunity for all of us to pay it forward. Something like this makes you want to reach out and do good for others.”

The anonymous donor asked Walmart to conceal their identity.

READ MORE: Trump Lovers Only: Founder of conservative dating site threatens to sue liberals who attempt to join

“When customers quietly pay off others’ layaway items, we’re reminded how good people can be,” a Walmart official said. “We’re honored to be a small part of these random acts of kindness.”

Rumford posted the news about his payoff on social media.

“I would love to be able to pay it forward to that extent, but if we all do even a little, it’s still a blessing for someone,” said Sandy Ozalas.

“I’m so glad, you and your family do so much for others, it’s nice to every once in a while receive someone else’s blessing,” said Cheryl Marta. “God works through each of us. The Good Samaritan made Christmas brighter for so many.”

Tis’ the season for giving.