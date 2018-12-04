According to TMZ, Tuesday, T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, sat down with TMZ reporter Raquel Harper for this week’s episode of “Raq Rants” on BET.

During the chat Harper asked the father of six to speak on what his biggest concerns have been while raising a family during the Trump administration. Not surprisingly, T.I., was able to run through his laundry list of grievances without hesitation.

READ MORE: Rapper Kodak Black announces that he’s building a school in Haiti

At one point the Atlanta based emcee accused that president of being a “madman” who is turning the America into an international laughingstock.

This isn’t the 38-year-old’s first time publicly lashing out at the White House. After fellow rapper Kanye West met with the President, Harris went on a social media rant calling it a “new low.”

In a lengthy Instagram post he wrote: “This s**t is next level, futuristic Sambo, Hopping Bob, Stephen off Django ass s**t, Ye! From what I can gather… This is the most repulsive, disgraceful and embarrassing act of desperation and auctioning off of one’s soul to gain power I’ve ever seen.”

The rapper also said he had declined to meet at the White House with Trump after West invited him.

READ MORE: George H.W. Bush’s Willie Horton ad remains flashpoint in dog-whistle politics

Also, in October, Melania Trump’s team called for a public boycott of Harris after he released a video featuring a naked lookalike of the First Lady stripping for him.

The video opens with real footage of Trump walking alone to a helicopter as a voice-over says: “Melania Trump did not go to Mar-a-Lago with the president this weekend, which has a lot of people wondering.”

After the chopper takes off Harris is shown in the Oval Office and then, a Melania Trump look-alike strolls in, wearing only heels and a green jacket emblazoned with the infamous words “I really don’t care, do u?”

As Harris lights a cigar, the Melania character drops her jacket, ostensibly nude. She then begins dancing, climbing on the desk and tugging at his tie.

In response to the racy video, Trump’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, sent out a tweeted saying the video was unacceptable along with the hashtags #disgusting and #boycott.

Not only did Harris not issue an apology, he just doubled down on his stance, at once even tweeting to Trump, “Dear 45, I ain’t Kanye.”

To check out the full interview with T.I check out “Raq Rants” Tuesday at 11 PM EST on BET.

READ MORE: T.I says what we are all feeling about horrific slave trade in Libya