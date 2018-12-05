Less than 24 hours after announcing on Instagram that she is done with her husband Offset, Cardi B just posted the first photo of the couple’s 5-month-old baby, Kulture.

She posted the baby picture on her Instagram Stories late Wednesday and captioned it simply, “My heart.” The picture took the internet by storm and racked up nearly 4 million likes in just two hours.

The sudden release came less than 24 hours after she announced the split with Offset. It is also her first post since the announcement.

“We are really good friends and we are really good business partners— you know he’s always somebody that I run to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time,” she said. “It’s nobody fault I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore.

“I don’t know it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father,” she added. The couple got married in September, two months after she was born.

Rumors of Offset’s infidelity have run rampant throughout their relationship and has been cited as the reason for the relationship’s sudden end after the two were seen out in public as recently as this past weekend.

The couple, particularly Cardi, had also been super secretive about hiding the baby’s face from the public, which also made the picture stunning.

That said, it’s a pretty surprising moment, plus the little lady is adorable.