WATCH: Cardi B reveals split with Offset: “I guess we fell out of love”

Cardi B just revealed that she and her husband Offset have split.

On Tuesday, the NY-based rapper posted a video to social media and explained that things between her and the Migos frontman have been strained for a while and says they will work to remain friends.

“So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now,” she says in the video.

“We are really good friends and we are really good business partners— you know he’s always somebody that I run to to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time…It’s nobody fault I guess we just grew out of love but we are not together anymore. I don’t know it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

Cardi B and Offset are living their best lives with matching Lamborghinis

Cardi B confirms she married Offset last year before the public proposal

Offset responded to the video writing, “Y’all won.”

The news is pretty shocking considering we saw the lovebirds flaunting their affection for each other as recently as last weekend when Cardi B took the stage at Jingle Ball and brought her man out to perform a couple of his Migos hits. She was all smiles when her hubby took the stage and she even let him grab her backside in front of the huge crowd.

The couple tied the knot in secret last September and welcomed their first child together in July. Their daughter, Kulture Kiari is just five months old.

TRAILBLAZER? Cardi B just made history…in the porn world

Something about this announcement feels a little suspect, but for now, we’ll have to take Cardi’s word for it that this split is legit.