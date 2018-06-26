Cardi B and Offset went and got hitched behind our backs!

The hip-hop superstars reportedly have been married for months, according toTMZ. The site did some digging and found that a marriage certificate for the rappers is on file at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta under their birth names: Kiari Kendrell Cephus (Offset) and Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar(Cardi).

The marriage allegedly took place Sept. 20, 2017, which means that very public proposal Offset did on stage back in October at a concert in Philly was all for show because the two were already husband and wife.

On Sunday at the BET Awards, the Migos won for Best Group and Offset kinda let the cat out of the bag when he said: “I thank my wife. You should thank yours.”

Cardi’s married now and expecting to give birth to a daughter any day.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper hopped on Twitter to confirm the big news for all the “nosey” fans out there.

This why i name my album “Invasion of privacy” cause people will do the most to be nosey about your life .Welp fuck it . pic.twitter.com/U3uHFOT3qK — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 25, 2018

Justice for Junior

Cardi’s home, chilling while pregnant and she’s surfing social media and recently ran across a post that moved her heart.

Cardi showed a Bronx family some major love online and donated $8,000 to the GoFundMe of a 15-year-old boy who was brutally stabbed to death by gang members.

A viral video showed Lesandro ‘Junior’ Guzman-Feliz violently being dragged and stabbed repeatedly in front of a Bodega after gang members mistakenly thought he was a man from an online sex tape and attacked him, reports the Daily Mail.

Cardi, a Bronx native, took to Instagram to slam the police and call for justice for the slain teen.

“#JusticeforJunior. R.I.P. These Bronx streets are ruthless,” the 25-year-old rapper said on Instagram Friday.

“What p*** me off the most is that these BX cops be harassing the s**t outta people. Then they see a boy bleeding to death and ask what happen.

“How bout you call the ambulance like ya be calling for back up when ya see n****s smoking in front of a building! People be like “Call the police! Call the police!!” But the operators be asking you questions for like four minutes on the phone with an attitude and the cops come maaa lateeee.”

Leandra Feliz, the boy’s mother thanked Cardi for her generosity. The two had an emotional exchange.