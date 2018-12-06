Chris Brown, in the midst of a lawsuit with his former manager, is being accused of refusing to hand over records from his past drug tests.

Brown’s former manager Mike Guirguis, otherwise known as Mike G, filed documents on Nov. 29 accusing the often problematic entertainer of blowing off requests to hand over documents and information in their ongoing lawsuit according to The Blast. Mike G is asking for the singer to be hit with a $3,825 fine for refusing to produce the records.

READ MORE: Travis Scott: Harvard students praise rapper for master class on creativity

Mike G sued Brown in 2016, accusing him of a laundry list of infractions including false imprisonment, assault, battery, defamation and breach of contract. Ironically, Brown hired Mike G to help repair his image following his domestic assault of Rihanna.

Brown has adamantly denied all his former manager’s allegations, and has accused Mike G of stealing money from him. The theft claim is what led to the defamation charge being added to the lawsuit.

Mike G is interested in drug test results that he says could back up his claim that he was abused by the singer. He is also seeking documents relating to Brown’s anger management treatments and lists of prescription medicines the singer took from May 1-10, 2016.

He claims that he served Brown with document requests several months ago, but says he has not received anything in return.

READ MORE: ‘People change, grow, evolve as they get older’: Kevin Hart responds to backlash over homophobic tweets

A judge has not yet responded to Mike G’s request and Brown has not commented publicly.

This is not the only lawsuit that the long-troubled singer is embroiled in. Earlier this year, he was sued by a woman who accused him of raping her in his Los Angeles home last year during a drug and alcohol filled party.

That case is still a part of an open investigation by the LAPD and has been forwarded to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.