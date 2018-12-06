Q-Tip won us over years ago as the wise rapper who made up a fourth of the hip hop group, A Tribe Called Quest, known for hits singles “Bonita Applebum” and “Can I Kick It?” Now, the rapper is tugging at our heartstrings after revealing this week on social media that he has been taking care of his mother who has Alzheimer’s disease.

He posted an Instagram video announcing he’d be dedicating an episode of his Abstract Radio show on Beats 1 Radio to his mother, in advance of her Dec. 9 birthday.

“What up World? This weekend on Abstract Radio, I’ll be doing a special show dedicating it to my mother. It’s her birthday on Dec. 9. Shout out to all the sags out there. My mother suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s so I’m going to be playing a lot of her favorite songs,” Q-Tip said. “The dedication is not only to my mother but to all those out there who suffer with Dementia and all the families who have to deal with this or take care of a loved one who suffers with Dementia.”

After announcing the show that is set to air on Dec. 7, Q-Tip told the world why his mother is his favorite girl. His Instagram post uses hashtags #illalwayslovemymama #happybirthday #mommatip #dementia #alzheimers #saggitarius @beats1.

“I take care of my mother and being able to wake up with her everyday and take care of her is very eye-opening and inspirational, and I hope this show is inspirational to you. Mom, I love you so much and this show is not enough to express that,” said the rapper who is 48.

Prayers go out to Q-Tip and his mom. And, Happy Birthday, Momma Tip!