The 2020 Democrat challenger to President Donald Trump may be a fresh face hailing from a key battleground state who won over a huge swath of America in one of this year’s races.

Amid speculation that the former Democratic contender for Governor in Florida might be eyeing a 2020 presidential run, Andrew Gillum met with former President Barack Obama in Washington on Tuesday, two sources tell CNN.

There is no word on what was discussed at the meeting and a spokesperson for Obama declined to comment. Obama campaigned for Gillum in his failed bid to become Florida’s first Black governor.

Gillum was in Washington, D.C. to speak at the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. When asked if he planned on running for president, Gillum responded: “I plan on being married to my wife. That is all I am planning.”

He added that he would do “everything I can to make the state of Florida available and winnable for the democratic nominee for president” in 2020.

Gillum lost narrowly to Ron DeSantis last month, although he gained national attention and exposure. DeSantis was backed by President Trump.

Obama’s Meetings with other 2020 Hopefuls

Obama has also met with Texas Democratic Congressman, Beto O’Rourke, who is also said to be considering a possible presidential bid. O’Rourke, who mounted a substantial challenge against GOP Senator Ted Cruz in Texas, reportedly met with Obama last month. During the race, O’Rourke also received national exposure – even by sports and Hollywood celebrities – and managed to break fundraising records during his unlikely bid for the Senate. Still, he ultimately lost in his bid to unseat Ted Cruz.

Obama has also met with Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker, and his former Vice President, Joe Biden, all considered contenders for 2020.

The Democratic party needs an energetic candidate who can connect to suburban and middle-class voters in a major way.