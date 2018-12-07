We were all rooting for Michelle Williams and pastor Chad Johnson but the couple have reportedly split.

READ MORE: Kevin Hart steps down as Oscars host after firestorm over homophobic tweets

Williams took to her Instagram story to reveal that she her fiancée are no longer an item. She also dropped a new single, titled ‘Fearless’ today.

“I still remain fearless,” she wrote. “I guess I still remain single! Things didn’t work out. The healing that needs to take place is a must! I don’t wanna destroy another relationship. Blessings to him, his family and ministry. #FEARLESS”

The couple have been on rocky terms since they got engaged back in April after meeting Johnson in 2017 at a spiritual retreat.

Williams actually dumped Johnson twice before as she battled mental health issues earlier this year.

The former Destiny’s Child member revealed that her battle with depression nearly ended her relationship with her man.

The singer told PEOPLE that she broke up with Johnson just weeks after he asked for her hand in marriage in March. They tried to work things out for three months before Williams broke it off again, just hours before she drove herself to a Los Angeles hospital for treatment. Days later, she checked into a rehab facility to treat her depression.

“I thought I was over depression, I thought, ‘I’m good!’ I’ve got love, I’m working out…But I was so angry. The rage built up in me. I did not attempt suicide, but I was questioning [life],” she said.

Michelle Williams had battled depression earlier in her life and recognized similar symptoms when she was prepping for her Destiny’s Child reunion at Beychella.

READ MORE: 2 deadly shootings send a chill through black gun owners

It also didn’t help when they lashed out at each other during a disagreement on their OWN show Chad Loves Michelle. Williams brought up how their different races have an impact on how they communicate.

“I said something to him on the lines of ‘Well, Chad, because you are not Black you would not understand why I communicate the way I do. Maybe because you didn’t grow up around a lot of Black people.’ So, that was very, very offensive to Chad,” Williams recounts.

“To me, it doesn’t matter if you’re Black, White, green, yellow, it doesn’t matter. If you know that the other person is like, ‘I didn’t like the way you said that, then seek to find some understanding as to why that person didn’t like what you said. And let’s keep that the issue and not pull in all these other things because then it feels like you’re just trying to cut and push further away.”

Apparently Johnson reportedly didn’t react well to that opinion and became so offended that he retorted about his fiancée’s struggles with mental health.

“But, and this is not to justify, yesterday when we had the disagreement, he said ‘Did you take your meds today?’

The exchange resulted in both of them saying they overreached when it came to their partner’s issues.